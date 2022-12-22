Basaija Idd
08:47

Museveni Speaks Out About Omusinga Mumbere

22 Dec 2022, 08:43 Comments 86 Views Kasese, Uganda Crime Updates
President Museveni with Kasese area leaders

President Museveni with Kasese area leaders

In short
Kasese District LC V chairperson Eliphazi Muhindi told the president that the people of Rwenzururu have been mending fences with the ruling government over the last six years and it's time the president considers their plea to release their king.

 

Tagged with: The arrest of omusinga omusinga mumbere
Mentioned: omusunga Mumbere

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.