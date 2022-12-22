Museveni Speaks Out About Omusinga Mumbere

In short
Kasese District LC V chairperson Eliphazi Muhindi told the president that the people of Rwenzururu have been mending fences with the ruling government over the last six years and it's time the president considers their plea to release their king.
Museveni Speaks Out About Omusinga Mumbere22 Dec 2022, 08:43 Comments 86 Views Kasese, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: The arrest of omusinga omusinga mumbere
Mentioned: omusunga Mumbere
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.