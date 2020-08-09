Museveni Sponsors Four Athletes For Monaco Diamond League

In short
The president is believed to have forked out US$ 22,000, about Shillings 81.4 million for the special flight. The organisers of the event, Meeting Herculis EBS have paid for the air fares for the athletes to and from Monaco. The athletes will board Turkish Airlines with their Kenyan counterparts in Nairobi and arrive in Nice (France) later today.
Museveni Sponsors Four Athletes For Monaco Diamond League9 Aug 2020
