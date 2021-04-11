Kukunda Judith
Museveni Suit Against Monitor Opens Debate On President’s Immunity

11 Apr 2021 Kampala, Uganda
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at the 22nd Annual Judges Conference at Mestil Hotel

The question at the center of the debate is whether a sitting President who is protected from being sued can on the other hand sue under the same constitution that granted him immunity.

Article 98 clause 4 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda gives immunity to a sitting President not to be subjected to any court proceedings except in presidential election petitions.

 

