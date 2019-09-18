Museveni Tasked to Fulfill Pledge on Janani Luwum Church Construction

In short
Rev Canon Robinson Oginga Odinga, the Kitgum Town Parish Vicar who is overseeing the church construction says President Museveni in March last year made commitments to financially support construction of the church.
According to Rev Odinga, the president pledged iron sheets, cements and angle bars but a year later, only 560 iron sheets were delivered through the Kitgum Municipality legislator Beatrice Anywar.
Museveni Tasked to Fulfill Pledge on Janani Luwum Church Construction18 Sep 2019 Kitgum, Uganda
Kitgum Town Parish Vicar Rev Oginga Odinga shows progress of St Janani Luwum Church Construction on Tuesday. Photo By Julius Ocungi
