Museveni Tasked to Fulfill Pledge on Janani Luwum Church Construction

Rev Canon Robinson Oginga Odinga, the Kitgum Town Parish Vicar who is overseeing the church construction says President Museveni in March last year made commitments to financially support construction of the church.



According to Rev Odinga, the president pledged iron sheets, cements and angle bars but a year later, only 560 iron sheets were delivered through the Kitgum Municipality legislator Beatrice Anywar.