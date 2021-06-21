In short

Some of those sworn in are Vice President Maj. Rtd Jessica Alupo, Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business Robinah Nabbanja, Second Deputy Prime Minister Moses Ali, Third Deputy Prime Minister Lukia Nakadama, Minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataha Museveni, Maj. Gen. Rtd Jim Muhwezi the Minister of Security, Hajati Misa Kabanda, the Minister for Kampala Capital and Metropolitan Affairs, Justine Kasule Lumumba, the Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister in charge of General Duties, Thomas Tayebwa the Government Chief Whip, Frank Tumwebaze the Minister of Agriculture, Animal and Fisheries and others.