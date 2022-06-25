Museveni Tasks Religious Leaders to Mobilise Citizens to embrace PDM

In short
The call was part of his message during the groundbreaking ceremony and fundraising drive for the construction of St Mary's Women and Children Specialized Hospital at Bujumbura Cathedral, the headquarters of the Hoima Catholic Diocese.
Museveni Tasks Religious Leaders to Mobilise Citizens to embrace PDM25 Jun 2022, 18:54 Comments 248 Views Hoima, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Nabbanja joined by Bishop vincent Kirabo and other leaders during the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the health facility.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
In short
Tagged with: Museveni Parish Development Model – PDM religious leaders
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.