In short
The President said that the government recapitalized UDB to the tune of one trillion Ugandan Shillings, with more funding expected to come from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund to increase access to credit among Ugandan entrepreneurs.
Museveni Tells Ugandans to Borrow from UDB for Import Substitution Top story27 May 2020, 11:03 Comments 245 Views Business and finance Misc Updates
In short
