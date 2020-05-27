Sylvia Nankya
Museveni Tells Ugandans to Borrow from UDB for Import Substitution Top story

27 May 2020
In short
The President said that the government recapitalized UDB to the tune of one trillion Ugandan Shillings, with more funding expected to come from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund to increase access to credit among Ugandan entrepreneurs.

 

