Museveni Threatens to Import Food

In short
“I heard that also there was some games of some suppliers trying to hoard so that the price goes up. I don’t like selfish people, if I hear there is no enough maize and beans in the market, then I will import. Too bad for you because you are crooks, you want to take advantage of the people. Sorry we are going to import and those things of yours will rot in your stores,” Museveni said.
Museveni Threatens to Import Food19 Apr 2020, 22:09 Comments 143 Views Politics Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic.
Mentioned: President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.