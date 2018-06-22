Museveni To Chinese: We Want Market For Our Agro Products

In short
Museveni told the delegation that Uganda produces a lot of coffee, fruits, cassava and sim-sim and wants to set up industries to process the food products to add value and create job employment opportunities.
Museveni To Chinese: We Want Market For Our Agro Products22 Jun 2018, 14:39 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
President Museveni meeting the Chinese investors at State House yesterday
