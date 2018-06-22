Blanshe Musinguzi
Museveni To Chinese: We Want Market For Our Agro Products

22 Jun 2018 Kampala, Uganda
Museveni told the delegation that Uganda produces a lot of coffee, fruits, cassava and sim-sim and wants to set up industries to process the food products to add value and create job employment opportunities.

 

