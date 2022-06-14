Museveni To Encroachers: Leave Wetlands Unconditionally for Irrigation

In short
Speaking after the reading of the National Budget 2022/2023 by Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, Matia Kasaija, President Museveni said that with all the ongoing projects, Uganda will soon have enough food for consumption and export.
Museveni To Encroachers: Leave Wetlands Unconditionally for Irrigation14 Jun 2022, 19:18 Comments 153 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.