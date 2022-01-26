Olive Nakatudde
Museveni to Engage Church, Cabinet on Pregnant Girls

26 Jan 2022, 15:45 Comments 465 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Education Health Report
President Yoweri Museveni delivering his State of Nation Address at Kololo.

“The Children who got pregnant, we are going to discuss with the Bishops and other religious leaders. We shall find a solution for them. There are some arguments, should the child go to school with visible pregnancy? That one I will discuss with Cabinet first and other people,” Museveni said in part.

 

Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. President Yoweri Museveni School Re-opening pregnant learners

