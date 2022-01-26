Museveni to Engage Church, Cabinet on Pregnant Girls

In short
“The Children who got pregnant, we are going to discuss with the Bishops and other religious leaders. We shall find a solution for them. There are some arguments, should the child go to school with visible pregnancy? That one I will discuss with Cabinet first and other people,” Museveni said in part.
Museveni to Engage Church, Cabinet on Pregnant Girls26 Jan 2022, 15:45 Comments 465 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Education Health Report
