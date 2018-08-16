In short
Museveni told Chinese investors in the country to report bureaucrats who ask for bribes to Chinese ambassador in Uganda who can in-turn tip the president to deal with bribe them.
Museveni to Investors: Don't Give Bribes to Gov't Officials16 Aug 2018, 16:24 Comments 176 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
Museveni cautioned Chinese investor against bribing government officials at the second Uganda China trade and investment conference Login to license this image from 1$.
