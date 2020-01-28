Kukunda Judith
19:26

Museveni to Judges: Don't Make Rulings that Will Affect Development

28 Jan 2020, 19:15 Comments 101 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Politics Business and finance Report
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at the 22nd Annual Judges Conference at Mestil Hotel

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at the 22nd Annual Judges Conference at Mestil Hotel

In short
Citing the Sukulu Phosphate Project in Tororo District, Museveni asked the judges why they had halted the project yet the Chinese had a mining license. He said that the courts should not have intervened if it wasn’t an issue of compensation.

 

Tagged with: 22nd Annual Judges Conference Justice David Wangutusi Sukulu Phosphate Project

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.