In short
Citing the Sukulu Phosphate Project in Tororo District, Museveni asked the judges why they had halted the project yet the Chinese had a mining license. He said that the courts should not have intervened if it wasn’t an issue of compensation.
Museveni to Judges: Don't Make Rulings that Will Affect Development28 Jan 2020, 19:15 Comments 101 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Politics Business and finance Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.