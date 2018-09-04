In short
In his response, President Museveni says the Chief of Defense Forces and Inspector General of Police have come out to clearly state that the Armed Forces dont condone torture and have instituted investigation committees to get all the facts. He says it is premature and factually wrong to suggest that no action has been taken to arrest the wrong-doers among the security forces.
Museveni to Kadaga; Refrain from Using the Word ‘Torture'4 Sep 2018, 21:03 Comments 90 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
President Yoweri Museveni has responded to Speaker Rebecca Kadaga's letter. Login to license this image from 1$.
