Baker Batte
17:05

Museveni to Meet NRM Central Executive Committee Members Tomorrow

6 Aug 2020, 17:02 Comments 124 Views Kampala, Uganda Election Politics Updates

In short
Although the letter doesn’t explicitly state it, it’s believed that the meeting will be used to vet candidates who have expressed interest in contesting for various positions on CEC.

 

Tagged with: 2021 Elections
Mentioned: Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.