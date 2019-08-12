Emmy Daniel Ojara
Museveni to Meet Public University Staff Over Salary Enhancement Top story

In short
Khalid Mahmoud, the Deputy Spokesperson Gulu University, says have received an invitation to meet the President at State House, Entebbe on Tuesday to discuss their salary matters. Both teaching and non-teaching staffs across public universities laid down their tool early this month to compel government to fulfill the president’s directive to enhance their salaries.

 

