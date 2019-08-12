In short
Khalid Mahmoud, the Deputy Spokesperson Gulu University, says have received an invitation to meet the President at State House, Entebbe on Tuesday to discuss their salary matters. Both teaching and non-teaching staffs across public universities laid down their tool early this month to compel government to fulfill the president’s directive to enhance their salaries.
Museveni to Meet Public University Staff Over Salary Enhancement Top story12 Aug 2019, 18:14 Comments 137 Views Education Misc Breaking news
Gulu University students threaten to sue the institution over suspended weekend lectures Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.