In short
NRM Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba told journalists in Kampala today that she will be presenting the party's candidate at exactly 10 am in a yellow bus, the official symbol for the party.
Museveni to Travel in NRM Bus to Kyambogo for Nomination
NRM Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba Addressing Journalists on Sunday as other top party officials look on.
