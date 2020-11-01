Alex Otto
20:54

Museveni, Tumukunde ‘Errand Boys’ Battle for Campaign Poster Space

1 Nov 2020, 20:49 Comments 165 Views Kampala, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Updates
Museveni and Tumukunde's posters being pinned

Museveni and Tumukunde's posters being pinned

In short
President Museveni and Henry Tumukunde’s Errand Boys are competing for space to pin their posters along the Kyambogo road ahead of Nominations on Monday.

 

Tagged with: 2021 nominations Electoral commission NRM Posters President Museveni Presidential elections lt. gen henry tumukunde
Mentioned: Electoral commission NRM

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.