Alex Otto
21:22

Museveni Unveils Smart, Safe City Solution for Kampala

15 Sep 2018, 21:20 Comments 120 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Analysis

In short
President Museveni says that with the smart solution, Uganda can then scale down the reliance on human intelligence and observation because machines will be in place to work efficiently.

 

Tagged with: city security country president technology motor vehicle murder state place sheikh climax
Mentioned: uganda museveni entebbe kampala government london muhammad kirumira resty nalinya ibrahim abiriga arua municipality saidi kongo andrew felix kawesi joan kagezi

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.