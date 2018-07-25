Museveni Urges Bugiri Voters to Shun Tribalism

In short
Museveni told voters on Wednesday at the last rally of National Resistance Movement-NRM party candidate Francis Oketcho at Bukooli technical college that it has become a norm for some politicians to resort to tribal sentiments to win support.
Museveni Urges Bugiri Voters to Shun Tribalism25 Jul 2018, 20:31 Comments 252 Views Jinja, Uganda Politics Report
H.E. Yoweri Museveni together with Francis Oketcho address voters at Bukooli technical college. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.