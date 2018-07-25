Wambuzi Reacheal
Museveni Urges Bugiri Voters to Shun Tribalism

25 Jul 2018
H.E. Yoweri Museveni together with Francis Oketcho address voters at Bukooli technical college. Wambuzi Reacheal

In short
Museveni told voters on Wednesday at the last rally of National Resistance Movement-NRM party candidate Francis Oketcho at Bukooli technical college that it has become a norm for some politicians to resort to tribal sentiments to win support.

 

