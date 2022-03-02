Baker Batte
07:00

Museveni Urges Tourism Players to Work Together Top story

2 Mar 2022, 06:55 Comments 144 Views Business and finance Updates
GROUP-PICTURE-UTB

In short
“Talk properly, look for people who can add value to what you’re doing. harmonize,” Museveni said, as the team discussed several contentious issues including government handling of investment in marketing tourism, which markets to focus on, marketing initiatives, the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo brand and the Dubai expo, among others.

 

