Christopher Kisekka & Davidson Ndyabahika
07:22

Museveni Visits Kirumira's Shooting Scene, Interrogates Eyewitnesses Top story

9 Sep 2018, 07:20 Comments 219 Views Wakiso, Uganda Crime Analysis
Museveni at the scene of crime in Bulenga, Wakiso District Davidson Ndyabahika

In short
Following the shooting, president Museveni personally dashed to the crime scene. Museveni who arrived at the scene at around 11:50pm dressed in a cream jacket and his trademark hat signaled to residents who were watching from a safe distance to converge.

 

