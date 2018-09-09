In short
Following the shooting, president Museveni personally dashed to the crime scene. Museveni who arrived at the scene at around 11:50pm dressed in a cream jacket and his trademark hat signaled to residents who were watching from a safe distance to converge.
Museveni Visits Kirumira's Shooting Scene, Interrogates Eyewitnesses Top story9 Sep 2018, 07:20 Comments 219 Views Wakiso, Uganda Crime Analysis
Museveni at the scene of crime in Bulenga, Wakiso District Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.