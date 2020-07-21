In short
Speaking at Nakasero State Lodge on Tuesday night, Museveni said the salons and arcades that have been given green light to reopen, must follow the Standard Operating Procedures [SOPs] among them not selling in corridors, steps or verandahs, having temperature guns, enforcing social distancing and hand washing.
Museveni Vows To Crash Protestors as He Allows Salons, 110 Arcades to Reopen
