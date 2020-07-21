Baker Batte
Museveni Vows To Crash Protestors as He Allows Salons, 110 Arcades to Reopen

21 Jul 2020, 23:50 Comments 114 Views Health Politics Updates

Speaking at Nakasero State Lodge on Tuesday night, Museveni said the salons and arcades that have been given green light to reopen, must follow the Standard Operating Procedures [SOPs] among them not selling in corridors, steps or verandahs, having temperature guns, enforcing social distancing and hand washing.

 

