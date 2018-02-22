In short
The President blasted his technocrats for having entered an expensive electricity tariffs Private Public Partnership with the Agha Khan Development Foundation-owners Bujagali Energy Limited BELL
Museveni Vows To Fight High Electricity Tariffs Top story22 Feb 2018, 22:04 Comments 157 Views Politics Analysis
President Museveni said he will resist PPPS that will make electricity expensive Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.