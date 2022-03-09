Baker Batte
22:22

Museveni Wants Big Power Consumers to Get Electricity Directly from Generation Stations

9 Mar 2022, 22:20 Comments 100 Views Business and finance Updates

In short
Museveni said this during a meeting at State House Entebbe with Chinese investors from the Mbale Industrial Park who protested their omission from direct power consumption despite having a bigger industrial park than MMP Industrial Park in Buikwe district.

 

