Olive Nakatudde
20:06

Museveni Wants Parish Model Fund Increased to UGX 1.1 Trillion

20 Aug 2021, 20:06 Comments 142 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Agriculture Updates
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. Photo by Olive Nakatudde

In short
Addressing MPs under the NRM Parliamentary Caucus at Kololo Independence Grounds, Museveni criticized the Tenth Parliament for blocking more funds for the new model and instead allocated only 200 billion shillings which he said is inadequate.

 

