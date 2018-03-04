Museveni Warns Motorists As Cheeye is Laid To Rest

In short
Veteran journalist and former director of Economic Monitoring Unit in the Internal Security Organisation, Teddy Seezi Cheeye, has been laid to rest today at Namatogonya village in Luweero district.
Museveni Warns Motorists As Cheeye is Laid To Rest4 Mar 2018, 20:54 Comments 145 Views Media Report
State Minister For Tourism Godfrey Kiwanda paying respect to casket containing the body of Late Teddy Seezi Cheeye Login to license this image from 1$.
