Museveni Warns NRM MPs on Transactional Politics

In short
The new Government Chief Whip, Thomas Tayebwa has revealed that President Yoweri Museveni tasked him to eliminate transactional politics and warned that no ruling party legislator will be bribed to pass any Bills sponsored by Government.
Museveni Warns NRM MPs on Transactional Politics22 Jun 2021, 20:46 Comments 133 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Report
Government Chief Whip Thomas Tayebwa receives a whip and bell from outgoing Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa. Photo by Olive Nakatudde
