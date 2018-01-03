Samuel Amanya
14:51

Museveni Will End Like Gaddafi, says Hope Mwesigye

3 Jan 2018, 14:51 Comments 226 Views Rukiga, Uganda Politics Report

In short
Former agriculture minister Hope Mwesigye has said President Yoweri Musevenis decision to sign into law the Constitution Amendment Act 2017 is an indication that his leadership will end in a similar way like that of Libyas strongman, Colonel Muammar Gaddafi. Gaddafis 42-year-rule ended violently when an armed uprising led to his overthrow in August 2011 and assassination two months later.

 

Tagged with: hope mwesigye age limit constitutional amendment presidential age limit debate 2017 constitutional (amendment) act 2017

