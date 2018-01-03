Museveni Will End Like Gaddafi, says Hope Mwesigye

In short
Former agriculture minister Hope Mwesigye has said President Yoweri Musevenis decision to sign into law the Constitution Amendment Act 2017 is an indication that his leadership will end in a similar way like that of Libyas strongman, Colonel Muammar Gaddafi. Gaddafis 42-year-rule ended violently when an armed uprising led to his overthrow in August 2011 and assassination two months later.
Museveni Will End Like Gaddafi, says Hope Mwesigye3 Jan 2018, 14:51 Comments 226 Views Rukiga, Uganda Politics Report
