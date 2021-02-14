In short
Godfrey Kiwuuwa, the chairperson of Kitaka cell in Nyendo ward, a registered voter at Market Triangle disputes polls results on the tally sheet, indicating that figures from his polling station were exchanged during the final tallying process hence giving President Museveni a false win.
Museveni's Wins at Three Masaka Polling Stations Disputed14 Feb 2021, 14:13 Comments 156 Views Masaka, Uganda Elections Analysis Election 2021 Elections Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 election results Alteration of Presidential results Museveni wins Five polling stations Polling station in Masaka City
Mentioned: The Electoral Commission – EC
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.