Ezekiel Ssekweyama
14:25

Museveni's Wins at Three Masaka Polling Stations Disputed

14 Feb 2021, 14:13 Comments 156 Views Masaka, Uganda Elections Analysis Election 2021 Elections Updates
Museveni's least scores per district

Museveni's least scores per district

In short
Godfrey Kiwuuwa, the chairperson of Kitaka cell in Nyendo ward, a registered voter at Market Triangle disputes polls results on the tally sheet, indicating that figures from his polling station were exchanged during the final tallying process hence giving President Museveni a false win.

 

Tagged with: 2021 election results Alteration of Presidential results Museveni wins Five polling stations Polling station in Masaka City
Mentioned: The Electoral Commission – EC

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.