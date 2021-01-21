In short
Museveni's closest competitor, National Unity Platform's -NUP Robert Kyagulanyi garnered 3,475,298 votes (34.83 percent), followed by Forum for Democratic Change's -FDC Patrick Oboi Amuriat with 323,536 votes (3.24 percent), Alliance for National Transformation-ANT candidate Gen. Mugisha Muntu 65,334 votes (0.65 percent), Democratic Party candidate Norbert Mao with 55,665 votes (0.56 percent) and others.
Museveni Wins Sixth Term with 58%21 Jan 2021, 00:22 Comments 66 Views Kyambogo, Kampala, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
