Museveni Wins Sixth Term with 58%

In short

Museveni's closest competitor, National Unity Platform's -NUP Robert Kyagulanyi garnered 3,475,298 votes (34.83 percent), followed by Forum for Democratic Change's -FDC Patrick Oboi Amuriat with 323,536 votes (3.24 percent), Alliance for National Transformation-ANT candidate Gen. Mugisha Muntu 65,334 votes (0.65 percent), Democratic Party candidate Norbert Mao with 55,665 votes (0.56 percent) and others.