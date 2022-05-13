Baker Batte
17:38

Museveni Woos Turkish Investors to Uganda Top story

13 May 2022, 17:34 Comments 408 Views Business and finance Updates
Uganda Turkiye Investment Trade, Industry and Tourism Summit 46

In short
Speaking to the Deputy Minister of Trade of Turkey Riza Tuna Turagay, at the sidelines of the ongoing Uganda-Turkey Investment, Trade and Tourism summit at Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, Museveni said companies irrespective of who owns them, are beneficial to the country’s economic transformation.

 

