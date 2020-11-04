In short
In 2015 Museveni invited a group of selected elders from Kigezi and gave them one billion shillings as a reward for the mediation between him and his former prime minister Amama Mbabazi. Mbabazi a resident of Kanungu district was sacked by Museveni in 2014 and went ahead to try and take Museveni's job in the 2016 elections.
Museveni's Billion Causes Embarrassing Fight Among Kigezi Elders
4 Nov 2020
