In short

In 2015 Museveni invited a group of selected elders from Kigezi and gave them one billion shillings as a reward for the mediation between him and his former prime minister Amama Mbabazi. Mbabazi a resident of Kanungu district was sacked by Museveni in 2014 and went ahead to try and take Museveni's job in the 2016 elections.