Odoi told Journalists in Kampala this afternoon the Commission he heads is not bound by the resolution of the party top organ, the Central Executive Committee [CEC] that endorsed President Museveni as the sole candidate in the coming presidential election.
Museveni’s NRM Position's Up for Grabs -Odoi17 Jul 2020, 19:59 Comments 125 Views Election Politics Updates
