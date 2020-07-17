Baker Batte
20:09

Museveni’s NRM Position's Up for Grabs -Odoi

17 Jul 2020, 19:59 Comments 125 Views Election Politics Updates

In short
Odoi told Journalists in Kampala this afternoon the Commission he heads is not bound by the resolution of the party top organ, the Central Executive Committee [CEC] that endorsed President Museveni as the sole candidate in the coming presidential election.

 

