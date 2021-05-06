In short
Umeme's share prices have fallen by more than half since the IPO due to the negative image painted.
Umeme Board Chairman Patrick Bitature assured the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting that if the company lost concession, the shareholders would be paid more than Ushs 600 per share, and the government would have to pay more than US$ 300m in unrecovered investments.
Museveni's Remarks Rattle Umeme Shareholders, Bitature Weighs Options
6 May 2021
Tagged with: Umeme Ltd Concession
Mentioned: Umeme Ltd
