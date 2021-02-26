Julius Ocungi
12:04

Music Moved Visually Impaired Okot from The Streets to Church

26 Feb 2021, 12:00 Comments 105 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Human rights Lifestyle Feature
Pastor Richard Okot and his daughters.

Pastor Richard Okot and his daughters.

In short
Okot’s musical journey started when he was aged 12, inspired by the experience of a street kid who had been abandoned by his family. He was born blind in a family of seven children in Pangira Parish, Lokung Sub-county then Kitgum and present-day Lamwo District.

 

Tagged with: Jesus Testimony Ministry Pastor  Richard Okot born blind

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.