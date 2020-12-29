In short
On Tuesday, officials from UCC, Ministry of Health met Opoka at the UCC offices in Bugolobi and it was agreed that he improves the lyrics of the song to sensitize the public about Covid-19.
Musician Eric Opoka Agrees to Improve Tumbiza Song
29 Dec 2020
