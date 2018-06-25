In short
In an update to the press, Oryemas sister, Elizabeth said the family are now on the ground in France to make final arrangements for resting the Late Geoffrey Oryema in France. She says on Saturday, Oryemas family members Irene, Anna and Chantal went to the hospital to accompany Oryemas body to the Chapel of Rest..
Musician Oryema's Remains to Remain in France25 Jun 2018, 22:53 Comments 110 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Updates
