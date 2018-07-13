Candia Stephen
Musician Holds DP Flag in Arua Municipality Parliamentary Race

Kennedy Madira a.ka JM Kennedy giving an address during the official unveiling as DP flag bearer for Arua Municipality Parliamentary by-elections on Thursday as the DP northern region Chairperson Alitia Elia (C) looks on.

Madira, a former radio presenter contested in the 2016 general elections in Terego East Constituency to represent the National Resistance Movement-NRM but lost the party primaries to Mario Obiga Kania, now the State Minister for Internal Affairs.

 

