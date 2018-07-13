Musician Holds DP Flag in Arua Municipality Parliamentary Race

In short
Madira, a former radio presenter contested in the 2016 general elections in Terego East Constituency to represent the National Resistance Movement-NRM but lost the party primaries to Mario Obiga Kania, now the State Minister for Internal Affairs.
Musician Holds DP Flag in Arua Municipality Parliamentary Race13 Jul 2018, 07:38 Comments 180 Views Arua, Uganda Parliament Politics Polls Report
Kennedy Madira a.ka JM Kennedy giving an address during the official unveiling as DP flag bearer for Arua Municipality Parliamentary by-elections on Thursday as the DP northern region Chairperson Alitia Elia (C) looks on.
