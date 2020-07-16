Musician Kenzo among Stranded Ugandans Expected to Return Next Week

In short
The ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement released Thursday shows that it expects 1,125 Ugandans to return between July 18th-24th from various regions and countries including Cote d’Ivore where Musuuza got struck. The other returnees are expected from United States of America, Canada, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Germany.
Musician Kenzo among Stranded Ugandans Expected to Return Next Week16 Jul 2020, 23:49 Comments 143 Views Entebbe, Uganda Human rights Health Breaking news
Musician Eddy Kenzo attended Radios requiem mass at Lubaga Cathedral
