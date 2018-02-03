In short
Musician Moses Nakintije Ssekibogo alias Mowzey Radio had been buried at his home in Kagga, Nakawuka in Wakiso district. Thousands of people thronged the village of Kagga southwest of Kampala to pay their last respects to a man who, at 35, had already dominated music scene in Uganda for over 10 years.
Musician Radio Laid to Rest Top story3 Feb 2018, 16:24 Comments 263 Views Kampala, Uganda Lifestyle Report
In short
Tagged with: musician mowzey radio mowzey radio burial moses ssekibogo
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.