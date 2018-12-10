Blanshe Musinguzi
Musisi Cautions Next KCCA ED against Land Grabbers

10 Dec 2018
Outgoing KCCA ED Jeniffer Musisi visited Nakivubo Blue Primary School today to launch a project for removal of asbestos iron sheets KCCA Photo

Musisi, who is set to relinquish the position on December 15, 2018, says that during her seven year stint at the helm of the administration of the city, KCCA has fought hard to protect its land from encroachers and city tycoons who were gazing at various prime plots of lands.

 

