Musisi Gets Emotive Farewell from KCCA School Pupils

In short
Drawn from Buganda Road Primary School, Nakivubo Blue Primary School and Clevers Origin Primary School, the pupils blended Musisis 7-year tenure as KCCA Executive Director in songs, stories, plays and traditional folk dances. Pointing out that many people doubted her capacity to transform Kampala when she was appointed Executive Director of Kampala in 2011.
Musisi Gets Emotive Farewell from KCCA School Pupils16 Nov 2018, 20:03 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Analysis
Musisi speaking to pupils after they bid her farewell as KCCA Executive Director Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.