Muslim Clerics Demand UGX 14 Billion Compensation for Wrongful Arrest

Addressing the press on Friday, the clerics accused the DPP for sanctioning the charges without carrying out thoroughly investigations. They are also demanding 14.5 billion shillings as compensation for the loss of their businesses in the United Arab Emirates.
Muslim Clerics Demand UGX 14 Billion Compensation for Wrongful Arrest29 Jun 2018, 16:33 Comments 231 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Interview
