Kukunda Judith
16:38

Muslim Clerics Demand UGX 14 Billion Compensation for Wrongful Arrest

29 Jun 2018, 16:33 Comments 231 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Interview
Some of the Suspects who were acquitted Kukunda Judith

Some of the Suspects who were acquitted Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Addressing the press on Friday, the clerics accused the DPP for sanctioning the charges without carrying out thoroughly investigations. They are also demanding 14.5 billion shillings as compensation for the loss of their businesses in the United Arab Emirates.

 

Tagged with: treason suspects treason suspects acquited muslim clerics
Mentioned: nickson agasirwe fred tumuhairwe

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.