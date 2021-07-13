Kukunda Judith
Muslim Lawyers Condemn Torture of Katumba Wamala's Shooting Suspects Top story

13 Jul 2021, 19:14 Comments 144 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
One of the accused persons showing media how he was allegedly tortured in state custody.

In short
The Acting President Uganda Muslim Lawyers Association, Isaac Kafeero, says in a statement that they are surprised that the sanctity of the rule of law being eroded by the organs of the state-mandated under the law to enforce and uphold the same.

 

