In short
The Acting President Uganda Muslim Lawyers Association, Isaac Kafeero, says in a statement that they are surprised that the sanctity of the rule of law being eroded by the organs of the state-mandated under the law to enforce and uphold the same.
Muslim Lawyers Condemn Torture of Katumba Wamala's Shooting Suspects Top story13 Jul 2021, 19:14 Comments 144 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Katumba Wamala Shooting Katumba Wamala suspects Kitalya Government's prison The Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act of 2012 Uganda Muslim Lawyers Association
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.