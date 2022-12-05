Olive Nakatudde
Muslim Parliamentary Caucus Demand Unconditional Release of Sheikh Mwanje

5 Dec 2022, 15:31 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Crime Religion Report
Members of Parliament under the Muslim Parliamentary Caucus addressing journalists.

Led by Asuman Basalirwa, the Bugiri Municipality MP, the Muslim legislators addressed a press conference at parliament on Monday where they condemned the illegal arrest of Muslim leaders and their continued detention without trial.

 

