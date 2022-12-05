Muslim Parliamentary Caucus Demand Unconditional Release of Sheikh Mwanje

In short
Led by Asuman Basalirwa, the Bugiri Municipality MP, the Muslim legislators addressed a press conference at parliament on Monday where they condemned the illegal arrest of Muslim leaders and their continued detention without trial.
Muslim Parliamentary Caucus Demand Unconditional Release of Sheikh Mwanje5 Dec 2022, 15:31 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Crime Religion Report
In short
Tagged with: Muslim Parliamentary Caucus Sheikh Yahya Mwanje
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.