EDSON KINENE
09:30

Muslim Scholar Dr. Kaliisa Laid to Rest in Ntungamo District

7 Nov 2020, 09:25 Comments 82 Views Ntungamo, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Kaliisa, who died at the age of 70, was a political analyst, an Islamic Scholar and Lecturer, according to family members he had earlier complained of abdominal pain, was found dead in his bedroom.

 

