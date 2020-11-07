Muslim Scholar Dr. Kaliisa Laid to Rest in Ntungamo District

In short
Kaliisa, who died at the age of 70, was a political analyst, an Islamic Scholar and Lecturer, according to family members he had earlier complained of abdominal pain, was found dead in his bedroom.
Muslim Scholar Dr. Kaliisa Laid to Rest in Ntungamo District7 Nov 2020, 09:25 Comments 82 Views Ntungamo, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Muslim Scholar Dr. Kaliisa
Mentioned: uganda muslim supreme council
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.