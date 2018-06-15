In short
While preaching to hundreds of Muslims AT Kibuli mosque during the Eid Al Fitr prayers, Sheikh Abdul Hafiz Walusimbi said that Muslims should not expect earthly protection that believes in guns more than God.
Muslims Asked to Seek Allah's Protection15 Jun 2018, 19:04 Comments 124 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Security Report
A police man guarding the Muslims during the Eid Al Fitr prayers at Kibuli mosque
