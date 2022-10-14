Muslims Call on President Museveni to Fulfil Four-Year Pledge

Hon Solomon Silwanyi the Bukhooli County Mp and Hon Mwinempaka of Mbarara City South arrive at the Function to raise funds to construct Mosque

President Museveni pledged 200 million shillings to the Muslims in 2019 when he laid a foundation stone for the Abubakar complex, a project that is being undertaken by Muslims in Mbarara City and also pledged 50 million shillings to Mbarara Muslim District Saving and Credit Cooperative Savings