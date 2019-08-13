Jesse Johnson James
07:09

Muslims Destroys over 70kgs of Meat Slaughtered Top story

13 Aug 2019, 07:01 Comments 284 Views Business and finance Religion Northern Report
Sheik Ismael Ali Omona, the Imam of Jamia Mosgue in Gulu town dumping the condenmed meat -Photo by Jesse Johnson James

Sheik Ismael Ali Omona, the Imam of Jamia Mosgue in Gulu town dumping the condenmed meat -Photo by Jesse Johnson James

In short
Sheik Ismael Ali Omona, the Imam of Jamia Mosque in Gulu town revealed that there are only two legally recognized slaughtering points in Gulu, which include the main abattoir in Layibi Division and another one at Unyama Trading center with four certified butchers.

 

Tagged with: Jamia mosque Sheikh Musa Khelil abattoir police slaughtering uganda halal bureau
Mentioned: Gulu main abattoir

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.