Sheik Ismael Ali Omona, the Imam of Jamia Mosque in Gulu town revealed that there are only two legally recognized slaughtering points in Gulu, which include the main abattoir in Layibi Division and another one at Unyama Trading center with four certified butchers.
Muslims Destroys over 70kgs of Meat Slaughtered Top story13 Aug 2019, 07:01 Comments 284 Views Business and finance Religion Northern Report
Sheik Ismael Ali Omona, the Imam of Jamia Mosgue in Gulu town dumping the condenmed meat -Photo by Jesse Johnson James
